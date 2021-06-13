Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka to see moderate to heavy rains: IMD

While some districts in Karnataka have been issued an orange alert (very heavy rainfall), others have been issued a yellow alert (heavy rainfall).

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds in Bengaluru and several districts in Karnataka for June 13. At 3:35 pm on Sunday, the IMD said, “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with moderate to heavy spells of rain and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to affect your district in the next 3 hours.” This was issued to the Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Ballari, Bengaluru (Urban), Bengaluru (Rural), Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Chitradurga.

In a statewide forecast issued on the morning of June 13, the IMD had said that rain was very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka, and at many places over north interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka, it added. Further, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over the state.

The IMD noted that the southwest monsoon is active over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Karnataka, and at many places over interior Karnataka on June 12.

Two stations in coastal Karnataka recorded very heavy rainfall while 12 stations in the same region recorded heavy rainfall. Similarly, in south interior Karnataka, three stations recorded heavy rainfall while one station recorded very heavy rainfall.

According to an extended forecast issued by the IMD, an orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been put in place for coastal and Malnad districts for June 14-17 and June 14-16, respectively. Several districts in north Karnataka like Vijayapura, Haveri, Gadag, Belagavi, and Bagalkot have been put on yellow alert (heavy rainfall) for the next three days.