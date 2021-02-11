Bengaluru among 4 metros that ordered more healthy food from Swiggy in Jan

While it was biryani and pizza on New Year’s Eve, Swiggy witnessed a rise in orders for healthy meals and desserts on January 1, 2021.

news Food

“While most binged on biryani and pizza on New Year’s Eve, Swiggy witnessed a rise in healthy meals and even healthy desserts being ordered on the first day of 2021,” said the food delivery platform in a statement. Swiggy on Thursday said that 20% more of their customers ate healthier in January 2021 as compared to December 2020. This trend, Swiggy said, is deemed to rise through the year.

While platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato saw record orders on New Year’s Eve, including for pizza and biryani, Swiggy said it saw healthy dishes being ordered from January 1. The most ordered healthy dishes on January 1 were millet khichdi, multigrain masala dosa, Mexican Burrito bowl, Caesar salad, corn sandwich along with sugar-free ice cream.

These are trends from Swiggy’s Health Hub segment, currently available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, which the company said will gradually be expanded to Chennai and 10 other cities. Health Hub is a food discovery destination that the company said is curated and verified by certified nutritionists.

Bengaluru emerged as the city that made the maximum orders for “healthy food” in the country, Swiggy said. While Hyderabad ordered the most barbeque grilled salads, protein guacamole bowls and healthy breakfasts, Mumbaikars went for burrito bowls, caesar salads, homestyle north Indian khichdi and combos. Delhi and other NCR areas ordered healthy breakfast items such as poha and upma, protein salads and bowls for other meals.

Most health-conscious consumers in the four cities ate high-protein meals and Keto emerged as the most popular diet.

“Between December 2020 and January 2021, healthy food orders saw a 20% jump, clearly indicating a resolve to start the year on a healthy note. Most consumers played it safe and stayed home on New Year’s Eve and continued to party as they welcomed 2021, a year full of hope for better things to come,” the company said.

For healthy meals, Swiggy said the average calorie count per meal was 360 for lunch orders and 335 calories for dinner orders. “Consumers also ate more healthy meals on Mondays and Thursdays to beat their work blues at the beginning and the middle of their workweek,” Swiggy said.