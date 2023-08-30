Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 set to begin international flights from August 31

Passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal.

news News

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 (T2) is set to commence its international operations, with the first flight scheduled on August 31. According to a statement by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal. IndiGo will join the initiative as the pioneering Indian carrier to operate international flights from T2. Its flight 6E1167 destined for Colombo will mark the outset of domestic airline international operations from the terminal.

All international flights departing and arriving from 10.45 hours onwards on August 31 will transition from T1 and start operating from T2. T2 is primed to facilitate a daily average of 30 to 35 international departures, involving 27 airlines, including 25 international and 2 Indian carriers.

Hari Marar, the Managing Director & CEO of BIAL said “The commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 represents a major milestone for BLR Airport. With this move, international operations will be exclusive to T2, while our domestic operations will be divided between T1 and T2. We are committed to providing our passengers with an unparalleled travel experience, and T2 reflects our dedication to delivering world-class facilities and services. With our expanded international operations, we look forward to strengthening Bengaluru's connectivity to the rest of the world.”

Arriving passengers at Terminal 2 can look forward to efficient transfers and simplified immigration and customs processes, according to the statement.

For enhanced accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4-kilometer access road named the Terminal Boulevard was inaugurated earlier this year. This road offers direct access to T2 departures and arrivals, ensuring smooth connectivity without the interruption of traffic signals. Additionally, complimentary shuttle services between T1 and T2 will be available at regular intervals for passenger convenience.