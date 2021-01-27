Bengaluru airport to partially close due to Aero India 2021: See schedule

The flight operations will be partially closed at specific hours from January 30 to February 5.

Bengaluruâ€™s Kempegowda International Airport will partially close its commercial flight operations from January 30 to February 5, 2021 due rehearsal and main show for Aero India 2021.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is working with airlines and the Indian Air Force to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours. The respective airlines will share their revised flight timings to minimise passenger inconvenience. The airport will also standby as the diversionary airport for flying displays during the days of practice and the main show.

Airport taxis and bus services will also be aligned to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic. Information on the airport operations will be made available on the BIAL website www.bengaluruairport.com. Passengers are advised to check with the respective airlines on the status of their flights and change in the timings if any.

Aero India, which provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services, is scheduled to be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from Feb 3 to 5. At the Aero India venue, BIAL will showcase the pioneering DigiYatra project, a facial recognition solution for a seamless, hassle-free, and paperless travel from curbside to boarding.