Testing capacities and free WiFi access has been scaled up for passengers arriving into Bengaluru airport from ‘at-risk’ countries.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 6, announced enhanced measures for passengers arriving from at-risk countries. The measures include addition of 50 new testing machines to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time, increasing free WI-FI time limit from 45 minutes to four hours, adequate seating area, among others, BIAL said in a late evening release on Monday.

“The Auriga Research Private Limited, which was operating with 8 Express PCR Test machines, has now added 50 more machines, increasing its hourly test capacity,” a release from BIAL said. “ BIAL is also working with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another COVID lab partner at BLR Airport, towards enhancing the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology,” the release added.

This is following the Union government’s guidelines for passengers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival.

Moreover, international passengers, who do not have a local SIM card to access the internet can now access free Wi-Fi at the airport for four hours. Earlier, the free internet connection would last 45 minutes, and now this has been upgraded to ensure passengers can access the internet while they wait for their COVID-19 results.

“To provide a safe and secure experience, BIAL has set up dedicated testing booths and seating measures with greater emphasis on safe distancing. Food and beverage services are offered to all passengers,” a release from BIAL said.

BIAL has said that at Bengaluru international airport, senior citizens, passengers with reduced mobility and mothers with infants will be provided priority upon arrival. They have a dedicated testing counter and are the first to be tested from the arriving batch, BIAL said.

“In order to decongest the arrival area, swab tests are collected as much as possible before immigration/customs screening so that passengers receive their reports even before they collect their baggage. All efforts are geared to reduce inconvenience by improving speed and efficiency,” the release added.

