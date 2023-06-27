Bengaluru airport launches BLR Pulse app to enhance passenger experience

The app provides real-time updates on important passenger touch points, such as entry gates, check-in counters, and security check areas.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced a new app BLR Pulse to provide commuters at Kempegowda International Airport with a hassle-free experience. The app is compatible with both Android and iPhone devices, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users.

With BLR Pulse, passengers can stay informed and updated throughout their journey. The app provides real-time updates on important passenger touch points, such as entry gates, check-in counters, and security check areas. It also delivers timely flight timings and status updates directly to passengers' mobile phones or email inboxes. The â€˜WayFinderâ€™ feature allows passengers to navigate through the airport easily due to its real-time information on queue lengths at different touch points. Additionally, passengers can conveniently book transit hotels for short-term stays or complete last-minute flight check-ins, all within the app.

The app also offers a comprehensive range of other features to enhance the airport experience for users. The app can be used to book tables at restaurants within the airport in advance. Food can be ordered to be delivered directly at the gate or through pickup. In the event of lost items, users can utilise the app to identify and claim their belongings. Additionally, the app facilitates seamless WiFi connectivity for users to stay connected during their time at the airport. Moreover, users can access information about discounts at various food and beverage outlets within the terminals.

BIAL has created BLR Pulse in collaboration with GrayMatter Software Services. CEO of GrayMatter Software Services, Vikas Gupta said, "With the growing trend of airports becoming digital marketplaces, offering a digital travel companion to showcase the vast array of services available and hyper-personalise user experience will undoubtedly benefit airports and their passengers," he added.

Hari Marar, CEO of BIAL, said, â€œTravelling through BLR Airport gets more seamless with the BLR Pulse app. The objective is to help passengers plan their travel on the go even before they reach the airport. This app comes as a one-tap solution."