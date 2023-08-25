Bengaluru airport gets new elevated walkway connecting Terminal 1 and parking

The main objective of the 420-metre walkway is to deliver a seamless experience to pedestrians who are either walking towards Terminal 1 or towards P4 parking.

A new elevated walkway was inaugurated at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, on Friday, August 25, for the convenience of passengers and visitors. The new walkway connects Terminal 1 to P4 parking. The main objective of the 420-metre walkway is to deliver a seamless experience to pedestrians who are either walking towards Terminal 1 or towards P4 parking. The walkway also consists of amenities such as elevators and escalators to make passenger mobility easier.

According to Bengaluru airport authorities, the design of the walkway prioritises accessibility, making it senior citizen and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) friendly. “The walkway has a safe pedestrian corridor and adequate lighting throughout the night ensuring a secure and comfortable environment. This attention to safety extends to all weather conditions, as it is fully covered and climate-protected, ensuring passengers can move between points without being impacted,” claims the airport operators.