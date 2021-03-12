Bengaluru airport gets its first terminal exclusively for express couriers

The new Express Cargo Terminal will house global express courier organisations like DHL Express and FedEx Express.

Atom Logistics

Cargo operations at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru are all set to expand with its new Express Cargo Terminal. Dedicated exclusively for the export and import of international couriers, the terminal was inaugurated on Friday by M Srinivas (IRS), Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone. Developed by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Bengaluru airport, the two lakh square feet-big built-to-suit facility will house global express courier organisations such as DHL Express and FedEx Express.

“At south India’s busiest cargo airport, this exclusive terminal for express couriers at the Bengaluru airport will significantly boost the trade and economy of the region. The new terminal will enable ease of doing business and reduce transaction time and cost for the shipper, by providing a dedicated facility for express courier shipments,” said M Srinivas, Chief Commissioner of Customs.

The Express Industry Council of India (EICI) will run the terminal, under the header of Common-User Express, for other shipping companies. The terminal will have a dedicated space for Customs offices, and direct access to both land and airside.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL, expressed that the Bengaluru Airport will facilitate exponential growth in e-commerce with the Express Cargo Terminal. “In addition, it will facilitate trade and faster movement of goods across the world,” he added.

The new facility will enable the airport to process nearly 150,000 metric tonnes of cargo, which will increase the overall capacity of the airport to 720,000 metric tonnes from the existing 570,000 metric tonnes annually. The warehousing facility, which aims to facilitate efficient operational workflows, has provisions for future expansion. Mechanised truck docks have also been constructed to enable quicker acceptance and delivery of the load. The terminal, with dedicated space for each operator, is expected to cater to the needs of the growing industry.