Bengaluru airport filled with parked aircraft as flights grounded amid lockdown

This comes as hundreds of domestic and overseas flights have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The Bengaluru airport has turned into a boneyardâ€”a place where retired aircraft are parked permanently, with several passenger aircraft being grounded due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the country since March 25, the operator said on Wednesday.

With hundreds of domestic and overseas flights being cancelled since the lockdown, the aircraft are grounded for now, at the Bengaluru International airport in Devanahalli, which is located about 40 km from the city centre.

Several aircraft of different airlines are parked in two long rows on the tarmac abutting the runway, with the famous Nandi Hills being visible in the backdrop.

These aerial shots, taken from the air traffic control (ATC) building, show a forlorn airport, the iconic building visible in the pictures shared by the airport staff. The airport is now bereft of any people, which otherwise would have been teeming with thousands of flyers arriving and departing, and several cars which come to pick up the air passengers crisscrossing.

Some of the parked aircraft belonged to IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, Air India and others. The airport is accommodating more than 50 aircraft, mostly belonging to the domestic airlines, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

The nationwide lockdown means that many people have had to cancel their flights, with no transportation between places as many states are not allowing any interstate travel, except for essential goods and services.

It is not clear when this transportation lockdown will be lifted as various governments are planning to extend the lockdown in the COVID-19 hotspots in the country. The Karnataka government had previously said on Wednesday that they are in favour of keeping the lockdown in places that are hotspots of coronavirus activity.

Bengaluru has been one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in Karnataka, besides Mysuru district and Belagavi.

