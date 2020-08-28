Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has placed a call inviting people to send in their artwork. It has invited artists and art groups to submit proposals for art to be featured at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

The T2 terminal is set to reflect two themes: Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture and, naurasa – the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata's Natyashastra.

The proposals, invited for specific locations across T2, must be original and not replicas of previous work. An independent advisory panel and BIAL stakeholders are set to evaluate the proposals. They are set to display artwork ranging across mediums from sculptures to digital art.

A BIAL spokesperson said that the Bengaluru Airport is a “gateway to new India” and that they aim to give travellers a true experience of the state and the country. He added that art has an amazing ability to create delight and provide wonder and that these installations might do just that to an otherwise mundane act of boarding a flight.

BIAL’s Art Programme is set to include permanent displays and rotating exhibitions. It is an attempt at creating a space for sharing stories about Bangaluru Airport, Bengaluru’s culture and the people who make it unique. The Art Programme hopes to create lighter moments at the terminal and evoke a feeling of pride among the people of Karnataka, a media release said.

Gardens will be a primary focus in the terminal and the atmosphere might have high humidity. Artists were requested to keep this in mind while proposing their ideas.

The artist’s age and educational background is not a criterion for selection, BIAL has said. However, other supporting documents like Curriculum Vitae outlining exhibition history of the artist, fellowships and awards are essential. They are also required to submit images of their previous artwork.

Once submitted, the proposal is subject to multiple evaluations. These evaluations will be done by Art Advisory Panel that was appointed by BIAL and BIAL stakeholders across various levels. The Art Advisory Panel is an independent advisory panel that will evaluate the proposals.

Artists are requested to submit their proposals before October 15, 2020, to artprogramme@bialairport.com.

The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru is spread across 4,000 acres and is located about 30 kilometres north of the city, near the suburb of Devanahalli. The airport opened in May 2008 as an alternative to the increased congestion at HAL Airport.

Also Read: No govt guidelines, TN hostels may impose strict measures before re-opening