Bengaluru airport bags 2020 Airport Service Quality award

Kempegowda International Airport has been awarded by ASQ for four years in a row.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport won the annual Airport Service Quality award for best airport by size and region on March 1. The award was presented by the Airports Council International. Bengaluru airport has bagged the award for the fourth consecutive year.

The award was given on the basis of a passenger survey and recognised the ‘Best Airport with 25 - 40 Million Passengers Per Annum.’ It won the ACI-ASQ Awards in 2019, 2018 and 2017 for service excellence. The airport has numerous hygiene and sanitation measures as part of the COVID-19 safety measures.

Bengaluru airport is the only airport in the world to receive the ASQ award for both Departures and Arrivals in 2018 and 2019. “We are proud to receive this global recognition, made possible by the extraordinary support from our partners in the BLR Airport ecosystem,” said Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL.

"At a time like this, when our industry is facing such challenges, this award has rejuvenated the morale of the team at BLR Airport. The vote of confidence expressed by our travellers further inspires us in our pursuit of service excellence. We thank our passengers and partners, alike, for their continued support and confidence in us," he stated.

The ACI-ASQ awards recognise and reward the best airports in the world. The survey has been recorded through the ACI's ASQ Departure Survey and ASQ Arrival Survey. These awards try to improve commitments among global airports to improve the passenger experience.

A total of 108 awards have been awarded to 89 individual airports around the world. “ACI’s Airport Service Quality awards represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. He also added, “This year more than any other, the awards recognise those airports that have listened to their customers and adapted the services and experiences they offer to meet changing needs and expectations under very trying circumstances.”

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the ACI has introduced ACI Hygiene Award to complement the Airport Health Accreditation Programme, launched last year.

Bengaluru airport ensured the airport's facilities were hygienic and safe for passengers. The airport also received ACI's Airport Health Accreditation and the 'Voice of the Customer' recognition. The Voice of the Customer awards the airport's commitment towards ensuring customer requirements during the pandemic.