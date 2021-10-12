Bengaluru airport area flooded after heavy rains, stranded passengers use tractors

Few passengers were seen scrambling onto tractors to reach the airport on October 11 night after their cars were stranded due to the waterlogging.

The Bengaluru International Airport witnessed heavy waterlogging after heavy rains on Monday, October 11 evening. The roads connecting the city to the airport as well as the roads inside the airport reported flooding. At least 11 flights were rescheduled due to the flooding on October 11 while travellers trying to reach the airport were also affected.

Visuals showed waterlogging of the roads leading to the departure and arrival gates at the Bengaluru International Airport. Few passengers were seen scrambling onto a tractor to reach the airport when their cabs refused to ply as the water level was too high.

The airport police and teams from the Bengaluru International Airport were on the roads directing traffic and helping the stranded passengers. By Monday night, flights headed from Bengaluru to Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Panaji were delayed. TNM reached out to an airport spokesperson for an update on the situation on Tuesday morning. This story will be updated when the response is received.

Flooding on roads leading to and inside the boundary of the Bengaluru International Airport on Monday night. Few air travelers reached the airport in tractors when their cabs were halted on the road in the rains. pic.twitter.com/VywA2y24Wa October 12, 2021

A heavy spell of rain in a short span of time of around 15-30 minutes led to the waterlogging, weather officials said. The Bengaluru airport recorded 178.5 mm rainfall over a 24 hours ending 8.30am on Tuesday, October 12, according to the Meteorological Centre. In comparison, Bengaluru city received 32.6mm of rainfall, while Bengaluru HAL recorded 20.8mm. According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru will see generally cloudy skies with few spells of rains/thundershowers very likely.

IMD had issued a yellow warning, urging officials to stay updated, in Bengaluru for October 11 and 12. In addition, a yellow warning has also been issued to Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru Ramanagara, Kolar, Kodagu Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag and Vijaypura districts.