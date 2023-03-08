Bengaluru Advocates’ Assn slams VIP treatment for BJP MLA in bail case

The Advocates’ Association said that while the High Court’s usual practice is to take days and weeks for anticipatory bail postings, MLA Virupakshappa’s plea was heard within one day.

The Advocates' Association of Bengaluru has expressed shock and concern over the Karnataka High Court granting bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is accused in a bribery case. The Advocates’ Association said that while the High Court’s usual practice is to take days and weeks for anticipatory bail postings, Virupakshappa’s plea was heard within one day. “This practice would lead to the common man losing faith in the judicial system,” the statement said, adding that it is of “utmost importance that an MLA should also be treated as a common man”. Virupakshappa was granted interim pre-arrest bail on Thursday, March 7, after he moved the court on Tuesday in a bribery case involving his son Prashant Madal.

The Advocates’ Association, in its statement, appealed to the Chief Justice of Karnataka to direct the High Court registry to post all anticipatory bail matters in one day, “so that the common man is treated as a VIP”. It added, “It is essential that the temple of justice should be equal to all and any VIP must have to wait just as the common man. In this regard, the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru expresses serious shock and concern over the matter.”

According to the Lokayukta, Prashant — who works as a chief accountant with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) — was caught taking a Rs 40 lakh bribe at his father’s office. Virupakshappa, who is the Channagiri MLA, formerly served as the Chairman of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd (KSDL). After the Lokayukta's probe, he resigned from his position. Prashant reportedly accepted the bribe on his father’s behalf for the allocation of a tender for procurement of raw materials for KSDL.

