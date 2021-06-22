Bengaluru administers most number of vaccines on day 1 of revised guidelines

A majority of the vaccination has been done in centres run by the government.

On the first day of the revised vaccination policy rollout, Bengaluru emerged as the city administering the highest number of jabs for the day among major cities. As of 7:43 pm, 1.69 lakh vaccines were administered on the day within BBMP limits while another 40,000 were given under Bengaluru Urban DC limits. Indore came a close second with more than 2 lakh jabs.

“As of 5:45 pm, 1,55,753 (1.55 lakh) doses were administered in Bengaluru till 5.45 PM on 21st June 2021. This includes 1,30,034 by BBMP (85%) and 25,719 by private organisations (15%). All this was achieved with a single day of planning,” a BBMP official said.

He added, “Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had spoken about targeting 1 Lakh vaccinations per day. The 1.55 Lakh vaccines administered has been the single largest daily achievement. The previous highest achievement was on June 4, 2021 where 1.17 lakhs was achieved. However, government vaccination was only around 33,000 then as compared to 1.3 lakhs this time around.”

Cumulatively, 51.6 lakhs (approx) doses have been administered in the city. Mumbai has given 47.51 lakhs, While Delhi has close to 60 lakhs doses administered, Chennai has given 26.99 lakh doses.

The official said session sites were increased from daily average of 300 to 528 in view of Accelerated Vaccination Drive. It includes 160 sites in Urban Primary Health Centres and General hospitals and 368 sites in workplace session sites. In addition, volunteer vaccinators were mobilized from various nursing colleges. Other than this, regular field visits have been conducted throughout the day by the eight zonal health officers, 28 Medical Officers of Health (MOH) to monitor the performance and support the staff on duty.

According to the revised guidelines, vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Centre will be allocated to states and UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination, and all above the age of 18 will be eligible for the free jabs. 25% of the vaccines remain in control of the private establishments.

On the occasion of the summer solstice on June 21, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar had said that the state government had set a target of 7 lakh jabs in the day. “June 21st happens to be the longest day of the year due to the Summer Solstice. The 'Lasika Maha Abhiyaana' launched in Karnataka aims to make it the longest day for Covid-19 vaccination too with a target of administering 7 lakh doses in a single day today,” he said on Twitter.