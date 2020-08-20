Bengaluru adds 2189 containment zones, total 16669 active

Bengaluru had reported 2,804 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Bengaluru added 2,189 containment zones on Wednesday, taking the total active containment zones in the city to 16,669. The spike comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not update containment zones numbers on Tuesday. The total number of containment zones reported in Bengaluru is now 37,863.

A majority of the active containment zones continue to be in the west zone (3,802), which has also reported a quarter of COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days. East zone has the second most active containment zones at 3,060, followed by south zone at 3,046 active zones. The latter has also recorded the highest number of containment zones till date at 9,663, with 6,617 having returned to normal status.

South zone, east zone, Mahadevapura and Bommanahlli have more containment zones that have returned to normal than ones that are active. In all, 56% containment zones in the city have returned to normal status, while 44% are active.

While west zone had most of the 2,804 new coronavirus patients reported in Bengaluru on Wednesday, east zone had the second highest share at 16%, followed by south zone at 13%. Mahadevapura had 10% of the patients, followed by RR Nagara and Bommanahlli at 8% each, Dasarahalli at 6% and Yelahanka at 5%. Dasarahalli had the steepest difference between the number of new patients (almost 200) and those who had recovered (less than 50) on Wednesday.

In the last ten days, east and south zones have reported 17% and 16% of the coronavirus cases, while the other zones have all reported less than 10% of the cases each.

Bengaluru reported 2,804 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. This is the third time in the last 10 days that the number of new cases in the city has crossed 2,500. On August 14, the highest single day spike of 3,495 cases was reported; and prior to that, on August 11, Bengaluru had recorded 2,802 COVID-19 cases.

The active rate and recovery rate in Bengaluru remain the same as Tuesday at 35% and 65% respectively. The positivity rate too is the same at 16.87%.