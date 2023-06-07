Bengaluru activists protest against BBMP official over alleged threats to RTI activist

After submitting an RTI application questioning the issuance of ownership documents related to a layout in Uttarahalli, an activist allegedly received threats from a person claiming to be a BBMP official.

news News

A group of social activists staged a sit-in protest outside the office of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Tuesday, June 6, demanding immediate action against a BBMP Revenue Inspector who allegedly issued life threats to a Right to Information (RTI) activist. The protesters had been waiting for hours, seeking justice and accountability for alleged irregularities and corruption surrounding a five-acre layout in Uttarahalli, and the issuance of property ownership documents for unauthorised sites in this layout.

The protesting activists have alleged that the layout was carved out illegally, without proper approvals. Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) of Uttarahalli in Bengaluru South had allegedly issued an ‘A Khatha’, or property ownership document, for approximately 93 sites within the layout without securing the necessary approvals under the Karnataka Country and Town Planning Act, 1961. The activists allege that corrupt practices were involved in the process, leading to the illegal issuance of the ‘A’ Khatha.

The matter was initially brought to the attention of the ARO through an online RTI application filed by BH Veeresha of Mahithi Hakku Adhyayana Kendra on April 28, raising concerns about the illegal activities. The situation escalated when Veeresha filed another RTI application, which was handed over to the office of the ARO by another RTI activist Nageswara Rao on June 3.

Within hours of submitting the second application, Nageswara Rao received a call allegedly from a BBMP Revenue Inspector identified as Venkatesh, who allegedly threatened him with “dire consequences” if the RTI application filed by Veeresha was not withdrawn. Expressing concern over the threats made against the RTI activist and the continuous issuance of 'A' Khatha for the sites within the allegedly illegal layout, the protesting activists have filed a formal complaint against Venkatesh at the Jayanagar police station.

Enraged by the alleged threat against activist Veeresh, several social activists had initiated an indefinite dharna (sit-in) in front of the office of BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath. The Commissioner met with the activists on Wednesday and ensured that strict action would be taken. “Giri Nath said that a special commissioner will be deputed to look into the matter,” Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP), told TNM.