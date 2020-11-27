Bengaluru: Accused being taken to crime scene shot after he allegedly attacks cops

This incident was reported in Bagaluru police limits on Thursday.

Bengaluru police opened fire at a criminal to immobilise and arrest him in the wee hours of Thursday after he stabbed two police staff including a woman who had accompanied him to the crime scene. This incident was reported in Bagaluru police limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru, when a police team took the accused to the scene of crime for investigation.

The Bengaluru police had arrested four persons for allegedly attacking a photographer, Martin, and snatching away his belongings - camera equipment valued around Rs 3 lakh and a purse containing Rs 4,000 on Tuesday night.

The four-member gang involved in this case was arrested at around 7 pm on Wednesday, a police officer told IANS.

The police identified the arrested as Dinesh aka Dini aka Papacchi, hailing from Tamil Nadu and his accomplices Arun, Naveen and Lallu, all residents of Kattiganahalli in Yelahanka. Police said Dinesh is the brother of Muniraju who is already arrested in a murder case that took place in Yelahanka in July.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East Division) C K Baba told IANS that the police was ascertaining the antecedents of prime accused Dinesh.

"We are in touch with the Tamil Nadu police. As a part of the investigation procedure, our team took him to a crime scene as well to recover a weapon that was used for attacking the photographer," he said.

The DCP added that the accused did co-operate till the crime scene, when we asked him to hand over the weapon that was used for the attack, using the same weapon, he attacked our lady Sub-Inspector Vindhya Rathod and a Constable Sumanth, who are part of the team.

"....hence our police inspector Prashant Varni, in order to protect the police officers on duty, fired at Dineh's leg after firing a warning shot in the air. Dinesh was immobilised and arrested after being injured by the bullet. He was taken to the same hospital where our police officers were being treated following his attack," he explained.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.