Bengaluru A2B outlet fined Rs 1 lakh for using plastic, not segregating waste

Civic Issues

Bengaluru’s civic body officials on Thursday cracked down on popular fast food eatery – Adyar Anand Bhavan in HSR Layout and fined the establishment Rs 1 lakh for plastic use.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Joint Commissioner for Bommanahalli Zone, Dr Soujanya, conducted an inspection at Adyar Anand Bhavan in ward number 174, HSR layout on Thursday. According to BBMP Assistant Commissioner for Solid Waste Management, Randeep Dev, the officials found that the restaurant was using banned plastic for packaging food meant for delivery. The officials also said that the establishment was not segregating dry and wet waste.

“Ward 174, BBMP Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli conducted a surprise inspection at Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) and found usage of 'banned plastic' and unsegregated waste. The restaurant has been fined Rs 1,00,000 for not following SWM (Solid Waste Management) protocols,” Randeep Dev said.

Ward 174, #BBMP Joint Commissioner, #Bommanahalli conducted a surprise inspection at Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) and found usage of 'banned plastic' and unsegregated waste. The restaurant has been fined Rs. 1,00,000/. for not following SWM protocols.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/w80Xc5KK0d — BBMP Solid Waste Mgmt Special Commissioner (@BBMPSWMSplComm) December 19, 2019

Health inspectors of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) fined multiple fast-food chains, including a McDonald’s outlet in Shantinagar, and other eateries located in prime localities in October this year. Samrudh Veg in the upscale Cunningham Road was imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for serving unhygienic food. According to officials, the vendor was storing rotten fruits, vegetables as well and even rodents were found in their kitchen. McDonald’s was slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000. Other establishments that were raided and fined include Hotel Crazy 4 Food in Jayanagar, Gajananda Bar and Restaurant in Chamrajpet, and Bowring Institute.

The BBMP has also fined food delivery aggregator Swiggy Rs 15,000 for violations in disposing waste outside its office building in Bengaluru on November 28. Earlier in November, the BBMP had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart’s subsidiary Instakart for burning garbage in a vacant plot. In the same month, the BBMP fined a chicken meat shop for dumping feathers near Varthur, a suburban area in the city. According to the challan issued by the BBMP, the shop was fined for ‘dumping chicken waste’ in the Varthur lake buffer zone area.