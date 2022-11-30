Bengaluru: 23-year-old woman murdered by live-in partner

According to the complaint filed by the victim Krishnakumari’s friend, she had stated on multiple instances that Santosh would physically assault her.

news Crime

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Bengaluru’s TC Palya on Tuesday, November 29. The victim Krishnakumari Ammai and the accused Santosh Dhami, both natives of Nepal, have reportedly been living together in Bengaluru for a year. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) Bheemashankar S Guled, Santosh strangulated and hit her head against a wall during a heated argument, leading to her death.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station based on a complaint by Krishnakumari’s friend. According to the complaint, Krishnakumari had stated on multiple instances that Santosh would physically assault her. “When I reached their home, I found Krishnakumari lying on the bed unconscious. I immediately took her to a hospital but the doctors pronounced her dead,” the complaint read.

The complainant also said that she had received a video call from Krishnakumari amid the couple’s argument on Tuesday, in which she could clearly see Santosh physically assaulting her. According to the police, Santosh apparently suspected Krishnakumari of infidelity.

In a similar incident in August this year, 32-year-old Nancy Flora was murdered by her husband, Supreet, in Bengaluru’s KR Puram. Nancy too was a victim of years of domestic abuse by her husband, who the police said had suspicions over Nancy’s fidelity. Supreet had surrendered to the police after committing the murder. The couple have two children aged 11 and eight. Nancy and Supreet’s parents had subsequently stated that they had learnt about the latter’s violence towards Nancy around 2018.