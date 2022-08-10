‘Bengaluru 2020 riots an act of terrorism’: Karnataka HC denies bail to accused

The HC bench said that the charges against the two in the NIA chargesheet "prima facie seem to be true."

news Court

The Karnataka High Court observed on Wednesday, August 10, that the large-scale violence that broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli localities of Bengaluru following a social media post “was an act of terrorism”. The High Court rejected the bail petitions of accused Atiq Ahmad and others on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Following a social media post on Prophet Mohammad, the city witnessed large-scale violence in August 2020 within Bengaluru’s DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. Three people were killed and scores were injured in the violence. The violent mob had tried to torch the police station and burnt down a sitting Congress MLA's house.

The bench headed by Justice K Somashekar and Justice Shivshankar Amarannavar observed that the violent mob gathering before the police station, attacking the police with iron rods, bottles filled with petrol, and fomenting violence could be categorised as “acts to create terror in public”.

The bench also noted that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) chargesheet states that “the accused gathered at the spot to create an act of terror”.

“This case attracts the Section 45 D (5) of the UAPA. The charges made in the charge sheet prima facie seem to be true,” the court said.

Mohammad Tahir, the counsel for the accused argued that the statements of the witnesses recorded before the City Crime Branch (CCB) and later with the NIA are different. "NIA has twisted the statements of witnesses as it wanted. The accused did not take part in the violence," he added.

Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar stated that the accused should not be given bail as their prima facie involvement has been proved.