Bengaluru: 2 killed after SUV linked to BJP MLA runs them over

The accident took place on Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru on Monday, February 6.

Two people were killed when an SUV ran over them at Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru on Monday, February 6. The accident took place near the court complex junction, when the car which carried a pass in the name of BJP MLA H Halappa lost control and hit multiple vehicles. Mohan, the driver of the car reportedly told the police that he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, resulting in the accident.

According to reports, the car was not owned by Halappa, but belonged to his close family member, however it still sported the MLA pass. The two deceased have been identified as Majeed Khan, 36, an automobile spare parts dealer and Ayyappa, 60, a parking lot manager.

A speeding car hit a few vehicles including a bike that came under the wheels of the car. Four people were injured in the accident and are now receiving treatment in a private hospital. Visuals recorded by commuters on the road show many people lying on the road, two of them covered in blood. The impact of the accident was so severe that the front and back side of the car was damaged.

The Hindu reported that the car was registered in the name of Ramu Suresh, a retired forest officer from Yelahanka. He was headed to pick up Halappa's daughter from KIMS college when the incident occurred.