Bengaluru: 13-year-old racer Shreyas Hareesh dies in motorcycle racing crash

The crash happened in the third round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit on August 5.

news News

Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old motorcycle racing prodigy from Bengaluru, succumbed to injuries he suffered following a crash in a competition on Saturday, August 5. The crash happened in the third round of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India’s Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit.

The incident occurred soon after the start of the rookie race for which Shreyas had qualified in the pole position on Saturday morning. While exiting turn-1, Shreyas fell following a crash and suffered a grievous head injury, the organisers informed in a release.

The race was red-flagged immediately and Shreyas was rushed to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His father, Copparam Hareesh, was by his side.

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, was hailed as a rising star after he won several races at the national level, including four in a row, and was competing in the rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) president Ajit Thomas said, “It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital. Under the circumstances, we have decided to cancel the rest of this weekend’s programme. The MMSC offers heartfelt condolences and our thoughts are with his family.”

In May this year, Shreyas, having won the MiniGP India title, participated in the MiniGP races in Spain, finishing both races in fifth and fourth positions. He was scheduled to compete in the MSBK Championship 2023 at Malaysia’s Sepang Circuit in August, representing team CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B).