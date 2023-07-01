Bengaluru: 10-20% increase in toll rates on NICE road

The fees have been revised for all vehicle categories including cars, buses, trucks, light commercial vehicles, and multi-axle vehicles.

In a notification issued on Friday, June 30, the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) has announced a toll increase ranging from 10% to 20% for peripheral roads and link roads under the BMIC (Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor) Project. The fees have been revised for all vehicle categories including cars, buses, trucks, light commercial vehicles, and multi-axle vehicles, and will take effect from Saturday, July 1.

The toll on NICE Road was last increased in June 2022, marking the first hike after five years. Under the revised toll structure, the charges for traveling from Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road will be Rs 50 for cars and Rs 25 for two-wheelers. For the stretch from Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road, the toll fee will be Rs 40 for cars and Rs 15 for two-wheelers. From Kanakapura Road to the Clover Leaf junction, the toll fee will be Rs 30 for cars and Rs 10 for two-wheelers.

Between the Clover Leaf junction and Mysuru Road, the toll fee will be Rs 25 for cars and Rs 10 for two-wheelers, whereas while moving from Mysuru Road to Magadi Road, cars will be charged Rs 55 and two-wheelers will have a toll fee of Rs 25. On the route from Magadi Road to Tumakuru Road, cars will incur a toll fee of Rs 45, whereas two-wheelers will be charged Rs 15. Lastly, for the Link Road, the toll fee will be Rs 60 for cars and Rs 20 for two-wheelers.

NICE Road is a privately-operated six-lane expressway that serves as a vital connection between different areas of Bengaluru and its outer junctions.

