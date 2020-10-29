Bengali film 'Vinci Da' to be remade in Tamil

G Dhananjayan's Creative Entertainers and Distributors will produce this film.

Flix Kollywood

The Bengali film, Vinci Da, that released last year turned out to be a hit. It is a thriller written and directed by Srijit Mukherji and was bankrolled under the banner SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Vinci Da starred Rudranil Ghosh, Ritwick Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Riddhi Sen, Gautam Moitra and Sohini Sarkar in important roles.

The technical crew of this film comprised Indradeep Dasgupta for composing the background music and Anupam Roy to compose the soundtrack. Sudipta Majumdar and Pranoy Dasgupta handled the cinematography and editing respectively.

Following the success of Vinci Da, it is all set to be remade in Tamil. Reports have emerged that ace producer Dhananjayan and director Ram have jointly penned the screenplay and dialogues for the Tamil remake. To be bankrolled by G Dhananjayan's Creative Entertainers and Distributors, this film will go on the floors as soon as the star cast and crew are finalised.

After almost 200 days of waiting due to various reasons, happy & relieved shoot of #Kabadadaari got wrapped up yesterday. Been thro' challenging times. The delay escalated cost by over Rs.10 million only in this project. Just imagine how much cost escalation for whole industry pic.twitter.com/ZUQ8KSvghD September 30, 2020

The producer is currently bankrolling the Tamil film Kabadadaari and the Telugu film Kapatadhaari. Kabadadaari is the remake of the hit Kannada movie Kaavaludaari, which was bankrolled by the Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar under his banner. Written and directed by Hemanth M Rao, the film’s star cast included Anant Nag, Rishi, Suman Ranganathan, Achyuth Kumar, Roshni Prakash, Siddharth Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar.

While Anant Nag played the role of a retired police inspector, Rishi played a sub-inspector. Charan Raj is the music composer of this flick and Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer. Set in the 1970s, it is an investigative noir film that is about a couple who were involved in a crime; the repercussions of which are felt even today.

Kavaludaari turned out to be a big hit following which its remake rights were lapped up like hotcakes. Sibiraj is playing the lead role in the Tamil version titled Kabadadaari. Pradeep Krishnamoorthy is helming the project and the shooting was wrapped up recently. Nanditha Shwetha has been signed up to play the female lead in this entertainer with Nassar, Jayaprakash, Suman Ranganathan, Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and J Satish Kumar in supporting roles.

The Telugu version of this film is also directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy. It stars Sumanth in the lead role with Nanditha Shwetha as his female lead. The technical crew of both Kabadadaari and Kapatadhaari include Simon K King for music, Rasamathi for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing

Earlier this month, producer G Dhananjayan took to his social media account to give an update about this film and wrote: “After almost 200 days of waiting due to various reasons, happy & relieved shoot of #Kabadadaari got wrapped up yesterday. Been thro' challenging times. The delay escalated cost by over Rs.10 million only in this project. Just imagine how much cost escalation for whole industry Face with rolling eyes (sic)”

More details about the Vinci Da remake is expected to be out soon and the film buffs are eager to know who will make it to the star cast of this thriller.

(Content provided by Digital Native)