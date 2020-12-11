Benagluru Metro to partner with Siemens for driverless technology in Phase 2

Siemens will provide Grade of Automation 4 technology, wherein the train would be controlled without any manual intervention on board

news Public Transport

Technology giant Siemens on Thursday announced that it will implement driverless train solutions for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to improve efficiency and the safety of passengers. The systems will be used for Phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro. The technology that Siemens will provide the BMRCL includes communications-based train control (CBTC) comprising electronic interlocking, automatic train protection system, operation control for automatic train monitoring by a train supervision system, and a telecommunication system. The CBTC project is Siemens Limited’s first project with the highest grade of automation, GoA4, where the train is controlled without any manual intervention on board.

“Bengaluru Metro will play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and economic growth of the city, and we will continue to partner such projects with our global expertise and local know-how to help improve connectivity and public infrastructure. The advanced signalling and telecommunication systems will be the basis for a safe and efficient mass transit system which will enhance passenger experience and fulfil the needs of BMRCL,” said Tilak Raj Seth, Head, Mobility, Siemens Limited.

Siemens has previously been involved in providing state-of-the-art-metro rail technology to projects in other Indian cities; the Bengaluru Metro is their ninth project. The 18.8 km Bengaluru Metro line, with 16 elevated stations and one depot at Hebbagodi, is Reach 5 in Phase 2, between R V Road and Bommasandra in the city.

Confirming the same, B L Yeshwanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL said, “In the Phase 2 metro line, Reach 5 and 6 will be receiving the new driverless train solutions.” He added that they are aiming to finish Phase 2 by the year 2024.

The BMRCL’s work had slowed down due to land acquisition issues with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE). Moreover, the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday has approved a loan of 500 million dollars for the BMRCL to complete the work of laying new lines across the city