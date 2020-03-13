Bellamkonda Sreenivas-Santosh Srinivas film titled ‘Alludu Adhurs’

While Nabha Natesh will play the female lead pair in this entertainer, Sonu Sood and Anu Emmanuel will be seen in pivotal roles.

We had reported earlier that Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be teaming up with director Santosh Srinivas Rowthu for a film. The official pooja for this film happened at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad recently. Ace producer Dil Raju directed the first shot and Gemini Kiran switched on the camera, with director VV Vinayak giving the first clap.

Bankrolled by G Subrahmanyam under his banner, the film has Devi Sri Prasad composing the tunes with Dudley cranking the camera. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to share screen space with Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

The first look poster of the film, which also revealed the title and release date, was released recently. Titled Alludu Adhurs, the film will hit the marquee on April 30.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ last film release was Rakshasudu, with which he scored a big hit. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the film was a psychological thriller. It had Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles with Abhirami, Vinodhini, Suzane George, Kasi Viswanath and others in supporting roles. Rakshasudu was the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Ghibran had set the tunes for this flick with Venkat C Dilip doing the cinematography and Amar Reddy handling the editing. The film was produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under his banner A Studio.

With Rakshasudu doing well at the box-office, Bellamkonda Sreenivas took his time to sign his next film and finally agreed to work with director Santosh Srinivas of Kandireega fame.

The director impressed the actor with an engaging thriller following which Sreenivas agreed to sign on the dotted line. The project is taking shape quickly and we can expect an official word on the star cast and crew soon.

