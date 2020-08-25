‘Being the best version of myself’: Akhil Akkineni posts workout pics

The star’s tweet set off a buzz among fans that he was preparing for an upcoming film.

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni recently posted pics of himself working out in the gym creating quite a stir among netizens. In one pic, he is seen lifting weights wearing a fitting maroon round neck tee while in another he is seen sporting his ripped muscles in a black sleeveless tee. The actor, seemingly indicating that he was toning up his physique for an upcoming film, tweeted: “It’s time to up my game. Intensity and hard work. Something extremely special has begun. My transformation to being the best version of my self. This is going to change a lot for me. More to come soon... #BeingTheBestVersionOfMyself.”

The star’s tweet set off a buzz among his fans and they just can’t wait to know more. However, the star did not reveal anything about his upcoming film, but there are reports that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surendhar Reddy may direct his next. We need to wait for an official report on this.

Akhil’s last film release was Mr Majnu, which was directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Nidhi Agarwal played Akhil’s love interest in the film, with the star cast also including Izabelle Leite, Naga Babu, Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sithara, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Vidyullekha Raman and Hyper Aadhi. The technical crew of Mr Majnu included S Thaman for music, George C Williams for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

The star was working on the Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial Most Eligible Bachelor when the lockdown was announced. Akhil reportedly agreed to do the project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline, say sources. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film, which will have Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jaya Prakash, Pragathi, Amit TiwarI, Eesha Rebba and others in supporting roles. Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes for this flick with Pradeesh Varma cranking the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh doing the edits. The shooting for Most Eligible Bachelor was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Without wasting time, the team initiated re-recording and editing of the portions already shot, so that the film will get ready for a Dusshera release this year. But with the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty over when theatres will reopen, we need to wait for an official word from the filmmakers.

Earlier this year, the filmmakers released the first look of Most Eligible Bachelor, which went viral among the star’s fans online. Releasing the title poster of the film, the production house bankrolling film, Geetha Arts, had tweeted: “All set to take the first step on February 8 @ 6:18 PM.” Incidentally, the first look showed Akhil Akkineni walking barefoot on the streets of New York.

