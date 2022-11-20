Story by Ananya Revanna. Art by Sarayu Neelakantan.
Ananya is a freelance journalist and social media associate at ATREEâ€™s Centre for Social and Environmental Innovation (CSEI).
Sarayu is a Creative Director with Fully Buffered Studios and a design consultant at ATREEâ€™s Centre for Social and Environmental Innovation (CSEI).
The beautiful, dangerously invasive weed called Lantana: An illustrated story
Lantana is a drought-resistant hardy weed the British brought to India as an ornamental plant in the 1800s. It quickly took over our forests, spreading rapidly and thickly, replacing native tree cover. Is there a solution?
Features Environment Sunday, November 20, 2022 - 18:00
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.