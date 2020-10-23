'Beats of Radhe Shyamâ€™: Motion poster released on Prabhasâ€™s birthday

The minute-long video shows a glimpse into Prabhasâ€™ upcoming film with Pooja Hegde, a period romantic drama set in Europe.

Prabhas, who became an international phenomenon with his magnum opus Baahubali series, turned 41 today. The makers of his next film Radhe Shyam had promised a surprise for fans and audiences on his birthday. As promised, the team has now shared a motion poster which gives a sneak peek into the film's theme, which has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama film, reportedly set in Europe in the 1970s.

Earlier this week, the filmmakers had shared Prabhasâ€™ look as Vikramaditya in the film, as an early birthday surprise. Pooja Hegdeâ€™s look as Prerana was also shared on the occasion of her birthday earlier on October 13.

The film is being produced under the banner of UV Creations, which also produced Prabhasâ€™ last film to release, Saaho. The music for the film is being composed by Justin Prabhakaran, who has also worked in films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dear Comrade.

Radhe Shyam is being shot in Italy, and most parts of the film will reportedly be shot abroad. Shooting was supposed to begin as early as November 2018, but was postponed because of Saaho, which couldnâ€™t be wrapped up in time as planned. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgia schedule in March and returned to India safely.

The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others. It is expected to release some time next year, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Prabhas is also set to star in another upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. In an official statement, the makers said that the film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. The film is touted to be a modern-day adaptation of the Ramayana, and reports suggest that it features Prabhas as the protagonist with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.The project is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on the floors next year. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release, and are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. However, talks are said to be underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles.

Prabhas also has another upcoming film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, with Deepika Padukone in the female lead role. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, the makers recently roped in Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to play a key role in the film.

Watch 'Beats of Radhe Shyam':

