Be like the river: Vijay keeps his ‘kutti story’ very kutti at ‘Master’ audio launch

‘Kill them with your success, bury them with your smile. If you want to stay truthful, you may have to stay silent in some places,’ the actor said.

Flix Kollywood

The audio launch for Vijay’s upcoming film Master was a low-key affair, held for a comparatively smaller gathering made up of the film’s cast and crew members in Chennai. In his speech, the star alluded to the mix-up during the Bigil audio launch when fans had complained of being mistreated, and also to the coronavirus pandemic, and apologised for not being able to accommodate more fans while also thanking them for their support.

“I didn’t want my fans to go through the same ordeal as the last time. I’m as disappointed as all of you. Also, keeping in mind the health issues, we’ve kept it small,” he said.

The launch was different this time for another reason too. Coming up on stage towards the end, Vijay broke into an impromptu dance, also performing the #VaathiStepu. Maintaining a cheerful demeanour throughout his speech, Vijay praised his co-stars and crew members, and kept his ‘kutti kadhai’ very brief.

Singing a couple of lines from the song ‘Ella pugazhum’, Vijay advised his fans to be like the river. “In some places they pray to the river with lamps, in some places they welcome it with flowers and in other places they throw stones. But the river continues, unmindful of it all. In life we should be like the river,” he said to loud cheering.

“Kill them with your success, bury them with your smile. If you want to stay truthful, you may have to stay silent in some places,” Vijay concluded.

Vijay’s audio launch speeches are usually eagerly awaited by his fans, especially since the star has made politically loaded statements. This time, however, the star chose to keep it very crisp.

Answering two questions from the hosts, Vijay spoke about why he chose to wear a suit and also a little about the IT searches that halted Master filming for a short while. “My stylist felt that I have been dressing poorly for all events and so we wanted to try something new. I thought why not dress up like my friend Ajith?” he said while the hall erupted in cheers.

Adding that the support he got from fans in Neyveli was unforgettable, he said, “You guys are vera level!”

Vijay said if he had to go back to his own self from 20 years ago with a request, he would ask for those peaceful “raid-less” times. “I would ask him for the life he lived back then. Peaceful, without raids,” he laughed, quickly adding, “There are no problems now though, it is fun.”

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be playing the antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, had fond things to say about each other when they came up on stage. While Vijay Sethupathi said that he has been a fan of Vijay’s cute expressions from his college days, Vijay thanked VS for not just giving him a space in his name but also in his heart. The two exchanged kisses and shared a warm moment offstage.

Vijay Sethupathi, thanking Vijay for including his name in the poster, said that the film is in fact a “double-hero” subject, explaining it with the logic that if he was Vijay’s villain in the story, shouldn’t Vijay be his villain too?

Vijay, on the other hand, explained that VS’s choice to play the main villain in the film baffled him. “When I asked him why, he shut me down by saying he liked me. I had nothing more to ask,” he chuckled.

Interestingly, it was Vijay Sethupathi who made a stronger political statement during the show. He spoke about “defenders of gods” and asked people to never believe in someone who said they spoke on behalf of god. “Only a human can save another human, help will not come from above,” he said.

Earlier, Vijay thanked his uncle Xavier Britto for being a part of the project. “He was of great help to me during my initial days in the industry, when I made films like Senthoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva, etc. This film is dedicated to him,” he said.

During the filming of Master, Vijay had shared that he found Lokesh’s style of working a big challenge at first. “No one had scene papers during the first two days. Lokesh would come up to me and give abstract instructions. I was almost ready to give up,” he laughed. He appreciated the director, calling him a “Master” planner and a "small wonder".

Earlier in the evening Lokesh said that Vijay’s role in the film will be an unusual one for the star. He also shared that the team for long thought that the film’s title would be ‘Vaathi’ instead of Master. Known for his tight scripting, the director dropped a hint for fans that the three posters out so far indicate the beginning, interval and climax portions in the film.

The film’s album has 8 songs. The trailer is expected to be released soon.