‘Be quiet or ED may visit your house’: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi to Oppn MPs in Parl

Lekhi claimed that the remark was made in jest, before carrying on with her speech defending the Union government’s Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi warned Opposition MPs to stop interrupting her speech, lest the Enforcement Directorate (ED) land up at their homes. The brazen threat was made during a discussion in the Lok Sabha over the Delhi services bill on Thursday, August 3. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi told Opposition MPs, “One minute, stay quiet, lest ED visits your house.” When objections were raised to her statement, Lekhi claimed that the remark was made in jest, before carrying on with her speech.

Lekhi defended the Union government’s Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill while criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, referring to Arvind Kejriwal the ‘1/4th Chief Minister’ of the national capital, saying it wasn’t entirely a state. The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill through a voice vote, after the Opposition staged a walkout. The legislation empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding the transfer and posting of the Delhi government officials.

During her speech while criticising the AAP government in Delhi, a few Opposition MPs raised objections saying that the Union government had misused the ED to target Opposition leaders, following which Lekhi made the threat “in jest.”

In response to Lekhi’s statement, the Aam Aadmi Party said, “Look at the power-drunk Modi government minister Meenakshi Lekhi. She is openly threatening Opposition MPs in Parliament with fake ED raids. This threatening statement makes it clear that PM Modi misuses ED raids to suppress the voice of the Opposition.”

सत्ता के नशे में चूर Modi सरकार की मंत्री @M_Lekhi को देखिए



Parliament में विपक्षी सांसदों को खुलेआम ED के फर्जी छापे की धमकी दे रही है।



ये धमकी भरा बयान इस बात को स्पष्ट करता है कि PM मोदी, विपक्ष की आवाज को दबाने के लिए ED छापों का गलत इस्तेमाल करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/RfWi9qiSwP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 3, 2023

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) too condemned Lekhi’s remark and said, “BJP leader shamelessly displays their true colours as ENEMIES of democracy! MoS Meenakshi Lekhi was captured on live camera, brazenly threatening Opposition MPs with potential ED raids should they dare to raise their voices against the BJP government. This egregious abuse of power leaves no doubt that BJP will stop at nothing to crush dissent and muzzle any opposition to their authoritarian rule!” (sic)

.@BJP4India leader shamelessly displays their true colours as ENEMIES of democracy!



MoS @M_Lekhi was captured on live camera, brazenly threatening Opposition MPs with potential ED raids should they dare to raise their voices against BJP Govt.



This egregious abuse of power… pic.twitter.com/wiNOvPGn6l — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 3, 2023

One social media user even compared her stance while threatening Opposition leaders with ED raids to her reaction of running away from a reporter who sought her comments on the wrestlers’ protest earlier in May.

There are two versions of Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi.



One that's scared of a reporter's simple questions and runs.



The other casually threatens an opposition MP in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/08zZssN9N6 — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) August 3, 2023

Opposition leaders have repeatedly alleged that the Union government has been misusing the office of the Director of ED to target political opponents and silence the Opposition. After the Supreme Court in July struck down the multiple extensions given to ED Director SK Mishra as illegal, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded an independent investigation to scrutinise all actions by the ED post-November 17, 2021, which was when Mishra was first granted an extension as the agency’s chief.

Although Mishra was expected to demit office on July 31, the Supreme Court has agreed to extend his tenure once again till September 15. However, the SC bench stated that it will not entertain any further application by the Union government seeking an extension of tenure of the present ED Director.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while opposing the Delhi services Bill in Lok Sabha, said that it was "a graveyard for cooperative federalism" as services are a state subject and the legislation encroaches on the powers of the Delhi government. While speaking, his mic was switched off a couple of times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an all-out attack on the Opposition while responding to the discussion on the Bill. "It is good to see that today after so many days of disruptions, whatever may have been the compulsions, all opposition parties forgot about their protests on Manipur and demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House, and came together to participate in the discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill," Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He said that Delhi was never a full-fledged state and it was necessary to bring the Bill "as rules were needed to be framed since rules were not being followed.” The Union government, he said, had the right to frame rules for Delhi.