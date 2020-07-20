‘Be better, not bitter’: Taapsee, Swara respond to Kangana’s ‘B-grade actresses’ barb

Kangana Ranaut in an interview to Arnab Goswami had questioned Taapsee and Swara for defending the film industry, calling them ‘B-grade actresses’ and ‘needy outsiders’.

Flix Controversy

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar on Sunday took to Twitter to respond to Kangana’s allegations that she made during an interview to anchor Arnab Goswami, where she lashed out at the ‘Bollywood mafia’ and blamed them for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She also questioned Taapsee and Swara Bhaskar for defending the film industry and called them ‘B-grade actresses’ and ‘needy outsiders’.

“I only have to lose here, because tomorrow they (referring to the ‘movie mafia’) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar who will say ‘oh only Kangana has a problem with Karan Johar, but we love Karan Johar.’ If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B Grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya, you both are better actresses, why don’t you get work? Your existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with this industry?” Kangana said during the interview.

Responding to her claims, Taapsee Pannu told Hindustan Times that she was disheartened to see Kangana, who has been vocal about nepotism, now mock outsiders who have found a place in the industry.

"Don’t be bitter, be better," Taapsee tweeted, sharing the article.

“It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders and the industry that has given us so much. Imagine the parents whose kids are coming into the industry. What will they think of us? Like we are some nasty evil people sitting here to eat outsiders?” Taapsee told HT.

She also went on to add that she too has had her share of struggles and “just because I don’t glorify them and deal with them with a positive outlook, doesn’t make me any less of the ‘outsider’.”

Swara Bhaskar retweeted a clip of Kangana’s comments about her and stated that she took Kangana’s words as a compliment.

“Needy outsider, B grade actress (But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” Net net I think this was a compliment!Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on (sic),” Swara tweeted.

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!”

Net net I think this was a compliment!

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Support also poured in for the two actors from all quarters on social media, with many questioning why Kangana was taking potshots at fellow “outsiders.”

Actor Richa Chadha said, “Let's desist from anything counter-productive that'll increase toxicity in our industry!”

Thanks @taapsee for highlighting that the need of the hour is solidarity and sanity. When shoots have come to a standstill,cast/crew have no jobs, we must create a positive work culture! Let's desist from anything counter-productive that'll increase toxicity in our industry!pic.twitter.com/CuYAuVNT7L — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 19, 2020

I really respect #KanganaRanaut as one of our best actors but I am deeply disappointed by the language she has used for @taapsee and @ReallySwara — and I can effortlessly say both things in the same sentence. Insider/outsider, one can’t say this for anyone. उन्हें शोभा नहीं देता। — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) July 19, 2020

Kangana Ranaut is extremely brave. Not everyone can have the guts to use the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput and make it all about herself — Joy (@Joydas) July 19, 2020

When a user accused Taapsee and Swara of ‘standing with oppressors,’ Taapsee responded: “Next time another outstanding talent gets scared to even enter our industry n kills his passion and hope to contribute to Indian cinema coz some people painted purely negative picture about how outsiders are treated do remember YOU are ALSO responsible for it.” (sic)