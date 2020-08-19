BCCI mulling a farewell match for MS Dhoni?

A BCCI official has said the board will get in touch with Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15.

news Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling a farewell match for former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, according to reports. MS Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that the board will get in touch with Dhoni during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, and take things forward accordingly.

"There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it," the official told IANS.

Upon being asked if the board has had any communication with Dhoni as of yet, the official replied, "No, but surely we will speak to him during the IPL and that would be the right place to get his opinion about a match or series. Well, there will be a proper felicitation ceremony for him no matter if he agrees on it or not. That will be our honour to felicitate him."

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, who was a part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, also expressed his agreement on holding a farewell match for the veteran Indian skipper.

"I would be really happy if the BCCI hosts a match for Dhoni. He is a legendary player and you can't let him go just like that. His fans would want to see him again in action," Lal told IANS.

"IPL is happening in the UAE and everybody will be glued to their screens to watch him play. But the board can host a series in India too, so that people can see him live in the stadium (obviously after this pandemic gets over)," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanth Soren had also proposed a farewell match for the former Indian captain. He had made an appeal to the BCCI, wherein he requested for Jharkhand to play host to Dhoni's farewell match.

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have all three major ICC Trophies under his belt. He marshalled the men in blue to victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2013). The wicketkeeper batsman has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is scoring 4876, 10773 and 1617 runs respectively along with 829 career dismissals as a keeper, only behind Australia's Adam Gilchrist (905) and South Africa's Mark Boucher (998).

Dhoni is presently in Chennai, getting all geared up to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE from September 19.