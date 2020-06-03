BBMP says flat numbers of home quarantined can be publicised within apartments

The meeting touched upon many issues that the RWAs and apartment federations have to follow.

news Coronavirus

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) led by Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with members of resident welfare association (RWAs) and Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF) over relaxations during COVID-19 Unlock 1.0. The meeting stressed on precautionary measures as more people are coming back to the state, from abroad and other states.

In the meeting, the RWAs and apartment residents were told about certain protocols to follow to ensure the check of the spread of the disease especially with regards to quarantine procedures for returning travellers.

Apartment associations and the RWA were given permission to publicise within their community the flat numbers of people in quarantine along with when the quarantine period will end. However, they cannot reveal the name or telephone number of the quarantined persons in order to protect their identities.



The attendees were reminded that all interstate (except from Maharashtra) and international returnees will have to be put in home quarantine for two weeks. All Maharashtra returnees have to be in institutional quarantine for a week.

Apartment residents were also told that if one or more persons test positive, all flats on the floors above and below that particular apartment, will be marked as containment zone.

For non-apartment buildings, a 100 metre radius will be demarcated as a containment zone. For a densely populated area with multiple infected people, a larger area (a cluster) is a containment zone. Residents in all these containment zones will not allowed to step out of their homes.

On Tuesday, Karnataka saw the highest spike in cases with 388 COVID-19 cases reported from across the state, of which 12 were from Bengaluru. In the recent days, cases in Bengaluru have risen steadily, though not in an alarming manner and has forced the BBMP to draw containment zones in more than 30 wards.

Standard precautionary measures

The associations were also encouraged to carry on with thermal screening at gates to keep a tab on symptomatic patients. Social gatherings are still not allowed while masks and physical distancing will remain compulsory.

The associations were also told to keep a note of the nearest fever clinic or health centre.