BBMPâ€™s â€˜rapid roadâ€™ on Bengaluruâ€™s OMR to open two weeks after project began

The rapid road work, an alternative to white-topping taken up by BBMP on a pilot basis, was initially estimated to be completed in about three days on the 500-metre stretch.

The â€˜rapid roadâ€™ work that was taken up by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a 500-metre stretch on Old Madras Road meet will finally be open for public use on December 8. The new method was explored as a quicker alternative to the white topping method, and it was initially expected to take about three to four days to lay the 500-metre road. However, the road will now be opened for traffic two weeks after work was announced on November 23, The Hindi reported.

When the pilot project was announced, civic officials had said that while white-topping roads takes around 30 days, with the new method, around 150 metres of road could be relaid in a day. The rapid method involved pre-cast concrete slabs that are 20 feet long and five feet wide, prepared in a factory and embedded in the road. The project also involves fixing ramps and footpaths. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath had earlier said the new method costs about 20-25% more than white-topping.

The pilot project was taken up at Binnamangala junction, where the Indiranagar 100 feet road and Old Madras Road meet, on November 23. It was expected to be completed with three to four days, but ended up taking much longer, and ended up causing inconvenience to motorists who had to take a detour while the road was closed for nearly two weeks. BBMP officials told The Hindu that while the rapid road work itself was completed in line with the earlier deadline, small pending works had delayed the opening of the road for traffic.