BBMP resumes anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, 1,174 encroachments on stormwater drains were identified in the Mahadevapura zone as of 2016, and 142 are pending removal.

After a pause of over a month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday, December 22, resumed its encroachment eviction drive from stormwater drains in the Mahadevapura zone. The civic body conducted a new survey and removed six encroachments in the Mahadevapura zone, according to a statement from the BBMP. A total of 142 encroachments in the zone are yet to be removed, according to the civic body.

The demolished properties include two buildings located on a 30x40 sq ft plot in Munnekollal and Shantiniketan Layout, along with two sheds in the vicinity of stormwater drains. In Amani Bellandur Kane, a shed on a stormwater drain and a 60-meter-long compound wall were also removed. Overall, two buildings, three sheds, and a compound wall constructed on stormwater drains were demolished in the Mahadevapura zone, after revenue officials issued notices to the encroachers, BBMP said.

According to the BBMP, 1,174 encroachments on stormwater drains were identified in the Mahadevapura zone between 2015-2016. Out of these, 1,032 have already been cleared, while 142 are still pending removal. Of these 142 encroachments, cases related to 11 properties are pending in court. BBMP officials said that a survey of the properties is ongoing, and any encroachments identified on stormwater drains will be removed.

On December 20, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directed the revenue department to complete a survey of encroachments on stormwater drains by December 28. He instructed BBMP officials, tahsildars, and land surveyors to coordinate and conduct an encroachment clearance drive.