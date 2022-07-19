BBMP to penalise landlords who allow garbage to be dumped on vacant plots

The BBMP has asked owners of vacant plots in RR Nagar to clear garbage and construction waste dumped on the compounds, failing which fines would be imposed.

news Environment

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order to impose fines up to Rs 1 lakh on the owners of vacant sites in RR Nagar who fail to maintain them properly. The order was issued following complaints by residents of the locality that the vacant plots are turning into dumping yards, causing nuisance to the public and aiding growth of vectors.

Rohini, a resident of RR Nagar, said several privately owned plots have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes due to proper upkeep and inadequate sanitation. “We have had several complaints regarding this,” she said.

The owners have been asked to clear garbage and construction waste dumped on their plots, failing which fines would be imposed on them. This is not the first time that the BBMP is issuing such directives to control garbage menace and improve sanitation. The municipal body had issued a circular In response to the directions of the National Green Tribunal in 2019 asking residents of the city to clean-up their premises or face fines in 2019.

BBMP Public Relation Officer Suresh, speaking to TNM, said a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 Lakh can be imposed for private landowners who fail to maintain their sites according to the circular issued by the Joint Commissioner of RR Nagar. The circular states that failing to maintain cleanliness at vacant plots is a violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and is a punishable offence.

The order also states that the construction waste needs to be segregated and disposed of in accordance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules of 2016. Failure to do so can lead to the landlord being penalised under the law, he said.

Bengaluru witnesses an uptick of Dengue cases during the monsoon season. According to media reports, from January to July this year, 585 Dengue cases were reported in BBMP limits.