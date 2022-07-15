BBMP parks to stay open from 5 am to 8 pm daily, barring break

The BBMP says that the 3 and half hour break daily is to ensure that the parks are cleaned and plants watered.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced that all parks within its jurisdiction will remain open from 5 am to 8 pm every day. However, the parks will remain shut between 10 am and 1.30 pm for maintenance work. Before, parks in the BBMP jurisdiction used to be shut from 10 am to 4 pm leading to numerous complaints that people could not access them after the dayâ€™s routines or work.

The circular in this regard was signed by BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath. The BBMP in its statement made it clear that the order was being issued for the convenience of those visiting parks.

The decision will however apply to only BBMPâ€™s parks and not the ones maintained by the state Horticulture department (including Lalbagh and Cubbon park) and BDA and BWSSB. The BBMP maintains around 1160 parks in the city.

