BBMP official accused of disproportionate income found with Rs 1.40 crore cash

The Lokayukta police raided BBMP Town Planning official Gangadharaiah’s properties and found jewellery, cash and documents pertaining to land.

news Crime

The Karnataka Lokayukta police raided the residence of BBMP’s Assistant Director, Town Planning (ADTP) of Yelahanka zone, Gangadharaiah KL on April 24 and recovered cash worth Rs 1.40 crore across three of his properties among other valuables.

A disproportionate assets (DA) case was filed against Gangadharaiah for possessing more than his income. He was found to possess five acres of agricultural land worth Rs 1.5 crore in Nelamangala, a plot worth Rs 3.5 crore in Malleswaram, 14 flats across Yelahanka, JC Nagar, Nagavara, and Hebbal, 1.4 kg gold worth upwards of Rs 1 crore, 87 kg silver, and diamonds worth Rs 73 lakh. The Lokayukta police also found foreign currencies in his possession – USD 10,000 and UAE Dirham 1,180. Upon raiding Gangadaraiah’s office, and residence of family members, the police found important documents. Keys to two lockers that are yet to be searched were also found.

A case was filed under Section 13(1)(b) in The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (criminal misconduct by a public servant). The Lokayukta police conducted raids against seven other government officials suspected of disproportionate assets in six districts – Bengaluru, Ballari, Bidar, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Kolar.