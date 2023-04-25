BBMP official accused of disproportionate income found with Rs 1.40 crore cash

The Lokayukta police raided BBMP Town Planning official Gangadharaiahâ€™s properties and found jewellery, cash and documents pertaining to land.

news Crime

The Karnataka Lokayukta police raided the residence of BBMPâ€™s Assistant Director, Town Planning (ADTP) of Yelahanka zone, Gangadharaiah KL on April 24 and recovered cash worth Rs 1.40 crore across three of his properties among other valuables.

A disproportionate assets (DA) case was filed against Gangadharaiah for possessing more than his income. He was found to possess five acres of agricultural land worth Rs 1.5 crore in Nelamangala, a plot worth Rs 3.5 crore in Malleswaram, 14 flats across Yelahanka, JC Nagar, Nagavara, and Hebbal, 1.4 kg gold worth upwards of Rs 1 crore, 87 kg silver, and diamonds worth Rs 73 lakh. The Lokayukta police also found foreign currencies in his possession â€“ USD 10,000 and UAE Dirham 1,180. Upon raiding Gangadaraiahâ€™s office, and residence of family members, the police found important documents. Keys to two lockers that are yet to be searched were also found.

A case was filed under Section 13(1)(b) in The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (criminal misconduct by a public servant). The Lokayukta police conducted raids against seven other government officials suspected of disproportionate assets in six districts â€“ Bengaluru, Ballari, Bidar, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Kolar.