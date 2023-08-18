BBMP officer found to be in possession of 391% undisclosed wealth: Lokayukta

The BBMP revenue officer was found to be in possession of Rs 3.91 crore worth immovable property and Rs 1 crore worth movable assets.

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday, August 17, simultaneously raided 48 locations across the state, targeting the residences and offices of government officers. A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Inspector S Nataraj (Revenue, Mahadevapura Zone) was among the many to be raided. According to reports, he was found to be in possession of Rs 3.91 crore worth immovable property and Rs 1 crore worth moveable assets. His possessions include a 2019 model Audi Q3 that costs around Rs 40 lakh and a 11-acre farmhouse in Kanakapura. According to the Lokayukta, Nataraj had topped all other officials with 391% of disproportionate assets.

The raids have been underway since early morning in Bengaluru, Bidar, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Davanagere and other locations. Sources in Lokayukta said that more than 200 sleuths were involved in the raids. In the state capital Bengaluru, the Lokayukta is carrying out raids at 10 locations in connection with four First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged against officers.

The officers were conducting raids at the residence of Additional SP of Kodagu, Nanjunde Gowda in Madikeri city. The raids were also conducted on the residence of his father-in-law in Makanahalli village near Periyapatna town and on houses of his relatives in Mysuru city. Sources stated that the Lokayukta officers have seized cash and documents at his residence in Madikeri.

Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu-led team began the raid at 4 am. The raid was also conducted on the residence of Assistant Commissioner of Belagavi City Corporation Santhosh Anishettar. The residence of Santhosh is located in Michigan Layout in Dharwad and the officers were looking for crucial documents. He worked at the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation earlier.

Raids were also underway at the office and residence of Manjunath Bannikoppa, the Manager of Nirmithi Centre in Koppal. The officer has allegedly invested in a lodge in Huligi town and raids were conducted there as well.

The residence of Harangi dam superintendent in Planning Section KK Raghupathy located in Vijayanagar fourth Stage in Mysuru was also raided.