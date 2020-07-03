BBMP has not published list of containment zones in Bengaluru for days

BBMP officials say that the reason is due to sudden spike in cases, due to which they need time to map the containment zones.

news Coronavirus

Over the last two weeks, Bengaluru's civic body -- the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has stopped listing out the containment zones in the city in its daily COVID-19 reports. The last list of containment zones published on the website was on June 15, where there were 191 containment zones in the city. The wards were listed on daily bulletins released to the media, but that too stopped after June 24 when there were 477 containment zones in the city. Since then, the number of containment zones have steadily increased with 520 containment zones in Bengaluru as of Friday. However, the BBMP has not published details about the areas where these 520 containment zones are located.

"We are still in the process of tracing primary and secondary contacts of the persons, who have tested positive. Since the numbers are increasing significantly everyday, it is taking time to map the containment zones. However, we do have a list of wards where there are more than 15 cases in each of these wards," BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said. As of Thursday evening there were 5505 active cases in Bengaluru.

Anil Kumar further stated that South Zone has the highest number of containment zones with over 120, followed by West Zone, which has over 100 containment zones. East zone has around 90 containment zones, Bommanahalli has around 75 containment zones, while Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, RR Nagar and Dasarahalli have around 65, 55, 30 and 10 containment zones respectively. "These are rough estimates. We will furnish a detailed list of containment zones as soon as it has been mapped ward wise," a senior BBMP official said.

Data from the BBMP war room, states that Shantala Nagar had 30 containment zones on Thursday evening, followed by Singasandra with 29 new containment zones. Jayanagar is reported to have 22 new containment zones, while Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward had 21 new ones.

Overall, there are 21 wards in Bengaluru which have over 10 containment zones as of Thursday. 37 % of the total containment zones are located in South zone, 20% in East Zone, 17% in West Zone, 12% in Bommanahalli, 5% each in RR Nagar and Mahadevapura zones, 3% in Yelahanka and 1% in Dasarahalli.