BBMP fire accident: Chief Engineer succumbs to injuries

Shivakumar was among nine BBMP staff members who were injured in the incident that occurred at the municipal headquarters' laboratory on August 11.

CM Shivakumar, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer who was injured in the fire accident earlier this month at the BBMP head office, passed away on Wednesday, August 30. 45-year-old Shivakumar was among nine BBMP staff members who were injured in the blaze at the Quality Control and Quality Assurance Laboratory (QAL) on August 11. A resident of RR Nagar and originally from Nanjangud, he held the position of a full-time superintendent engineer in the BBMP's stormwater drain department. He was also in charge of the newly established QAL. Shivakumar had joined the BBMP in December 2005.

Shivakumar had been receiving medical care at a private hospital and was connected to a heart-lung machine called ECMO (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) while on ventilator support. His injuries encompassed 25 percent burns, primarily affecting his face. Alongside burns on his upper body including the chest, arms, hands, he suffered from inhalation burns, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) leading to Type 2 respiratory failure, and septic shock. His injuries included grade three to four burns, low platelet count (thrombocytopenia), inadequate oxygen supply to tissues (hypoxia), high levels of carbon dioxide (hypercarbia), and anaemia.

Another colleague named Jyothi, who suffered serious injuries with 28 percent burns, was transferred to Apollo Hospital, Seshadripuram, for further treatment. Jyothi remains in critical condition, while the remaining seven injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital and are in the process of recovery.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar extended his condolences, said, “I am saddened by the death of Shivakumar. I visited him a few days ago and his condition was critical. I pray to the almighty to give strength to the family to bear the loss.”

BBMP commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “I express deepest condolences to the family of Shivakumar. It is an irreparable loss. Beyond the financial package, the civic body will discuss with the state government to announce a special package for his family.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, taking to social media, said, “Saddened to hear the news of the death of CM Shivakumar, Chief Engineer of Quality Control and Quality Assurance Department, who was seriously injured in the fire incident at the Quality Control Laboratory of BBMP. I pray that the soul of the deceased may rest in peace and his family may find strength to bear the grief.”