BBMP continues demolitions in Bengaluru after two-day pause

The demolition of encroachments on the city’s storm water drains continued in the Mahadevapura zone and targeted five regions on Monday, September 19.

Demolitions of encroachments in Bengaluru by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) resumed after a pause of two days on September 19. The demolitions continued in the Mahadevapura zone and targeted five regions.

Storm water drain encroachments were cleared at Wipro’s Sarjapur Office where a compound wall was demolished. Encroachments at Sakra Hospital, Bellandur, and Vijayalakshmi Colony in Kadugodi were also cleared. In addition to this, a BWSSB bridge in Bellandur and three sheds at the Purva Parkridge residential complex in Marathahalli were demolished.

While BBMP continues to demolish the alleged encroachments on storm water drains, many residents have contested the claim that their properties are encroachments. They claim to have all necessary documents issued by the BBMP itself. “Surveys on this land were conducted thrice by the government and it was only after their clearance that roads were constructed and the land was sold to builders. We did not construct anything before these surveys were conducted and I have all the records for this,” Mahendra Reddy who is a land owner in Munnekolala, told TNM.

Illegal encroachments on storm water drains over the years were identified as one of the major causes for the flooding in the city last week. They were subsequently identified by the BBMP for demolition. Following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s directions, the BBMP started clearing all such properties on September 2. A majority of the encroachments have been identified in the eastern parts of Bengaluru, and in the Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka zones.