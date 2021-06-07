BBMP to call Bengaluru residents due for second vaccine dose

Beneficiaries who are due for their second dose of vaccine are being called by representatives of the BBMP from 1912 to urge them to get vaccinated.

news Coronavirus

The BBMP has launched house-to-house surveys initiated to find out the missing beneficiaries above the age of 45 years who are due for their second dose of vaccine. . In a statement, the BBMP said that a total of 34,68,463 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Of this, 28,54,671 people were given their first dose and 6,13,792 were given the second. BBM has conducted a total of 33,074 sessions of vaccination drives. Beneficiaries who are due for their second dose of vaccine are being called by representatives of the BBMP from 1912 to urge them to get vaccinated. The BBMP has tied up with local NGOs to extend vaccine coverage to lower economical sections.

While BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had, in May, said that Bengaluru is facing a vaccine shortage, the latest statement says that there is an adequate stock of vaccines available currently. According to the numbers released, BBMP is in possession of 53,400 doses of Covaxin while 25,140 doses of Covishield are available for vaccination of people between 18-44 years and 45,860 doses of Covishield 45+ years.

Covaxin which was short in supply in the city is available in 27 centres, one per Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, the statement read. In the last one week alone, 1,67,161 doses of vaccines have been administered at Public Health Centres and 4,15,282 in private hospitals.

Bengaluru Urban stands fifth in the country in terms of maximum vaccination after Gurugram Chennai, Kolkata and Vadodara. With more stocks expected to arrive in June, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that vaccination pace will increase across the state. Meanwhile 25 categories of frontline workers and priority groups have been identified and are being vaccinated on priority basis. This includes street vendors, electricity and water supply agency workers, security, Housekeeping staff, auto rickshaw and cab drivers.