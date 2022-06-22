BBMP builds new footpath in Bengaluru, but it's too high for humans

Citizens of Bengaluru took to Twitter to report on an inaccessible ‘wall-like’ footpath

news Civic

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) constantly faces criticism over their management of public infrastructure. In a recent case, the BBMP is under fire for a footpath. If you are wondering why the BBMP is being criticised for a footpath, since usually they are called out for lack of footpaths, this one is so tall that practically no one can use it.

The footpath on the Kaggadasapura main road in C.V. Raman Nagar is around 3.5 feet to 5 feet and according to residents, it requires some climbing skills to get on the pavement. It is also inconsistent throughout in its height. The adventure or rather danger for the pedestrians doesn’t finish there as the footpath ends abruptly on one end and has a steep slope on the other. This slope also happens to be the only way to get on the footpath if you lack climbing skills.

A video of the footpath on the Kaggadasapura main road in C.V. Raman Nagar was shared by Aneesh Mugulur, a resident of Bengaluru on Monday. “Beautiful 5 feet footpath by @BBMPCOMM one has to be a rock climber to get on this. Obviously I couldn’t. That’s my friend walking-he is climber. Seriously, what kind of infrastructure is this @BbmpchdTeam? Please fix this atrocity,” the tweet said, showing the footpath.

“Being an engineer, I can estimate how much concrete was used to construct this footpath and it is the equivalent of how much is required for a house. It is a total waste of material and it is unlikely that the road’s height will be increased, making the footpath extremely inaccessible,” Aneesh said. According to him, the contractor responsible for the footpath was also not aware of this construction and blamed it on the mason.

Another resident of the area who wished to remain anonymous, highlighted how the steep slope made the footpath inaccessible and dangerous for the kids and elderly. “Any vehicle that uses this slope to go up the road has no idea of what is coming in front of it, you can practically see the sky instead of the road,” he said. The footpath ends at the DRDO Township which boasts perfect roads and footpaths. “My problem is not with the footpath itself, but with the inequality here. Why is it that DRDO Township gets perfect roads and footpaths, but a common citizen doesn’t?” Aneesh added.

Beautiful 5 feet footpath by @BBMPCOMM one has to be a rock climber to get on this. Obviously I couldn’t. That’s my friend walking-he is climber. Seriously, what kind of infrastructure is this @BbmpchdTeam? Please fix this atrocity Kaggadaspura Road, CV Raman Nagar @BSBommai pic.twitter.com/PProGuXqyE

— Aneesh Mugulur (@mugulur) June 20, 2022

This elevated monstrosity ends abruptly here. So when it rains water gushes out of this open mouth and floods the road and the adjoining buildings. https://t.co/QKrPNkMAxG pic.twitter.com/cCS6TVs8X8

— chandrani sarangi (@chandrani_18) June 21, 2022

The tweet by Aneesh received numerous responses from citizens who were displeased with BBMP’s work. Mocking them, one of the tweets said, “Futuristic design. tarring, asphalting , digging repeatedly done in cycles for few years, street will be same level as footpath..”