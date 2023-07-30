BBMP asks citizens to file complaints through helpline and not Twitter

BBMP had launched a helpline number in 2021, through which residents of Bengaluru can seek information.

news News

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has requested citizens to not use social media as a means of grievance redressal. They said that complaints filed through Twitter go unnoticed as 70% to 90% of tweets do not show up in the civic bodyâ€™s Twitter notifications.

BBMP has instead asked citizens to file complaints or reach out for queries through their 24x7 helpline number, 1533 or send them a message on Whatsapp on the number 9480685700.

Twitter is not an option fr Grievance redressal as 70-90% of Tweets donâ€™t come up in notification

Plz call 1533 or WhatsApp 9480685700 & report any civic issues related 2 BBMP in ur neighbourhood. @osd_cmkarnataka @KarnatakaVarthe

- Twitter : @BBMPCares

Instagram : @bbmp_cares pic.twitter.com/gWAC8i7pdp â€” BBMPCares (@BBMPCares) July 29, 2023

Citizens can reach out to BBMP through the number for a range of issues and queries such as reporting about potholes, issues with storm water drains, street maintenance, tax queries and much more.

BBMP had launched the common 24x7 helpline number 1533 in 2021, through which residents of Bengaluru could seek information on the civic body and COVID-19 related queries. According to the BBMP, the new helpline number was created to simplify the process, as there were different helpline numbers for various grievances. Earlier, the process was cumbersome as citizens had to call â€˜1912â€™ for assistance and complaints about the BBMP and get information about COVID-19. For other BBMP related information and complaints, people had to call â€˜9480685700â€™ or â€˜22660000â€™.