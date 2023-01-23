BBMP approves cutting down of over 800 trees for three Bengaluru projects

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has granted permission for the removal of over 800 trees for three significant projects in the city, according to the Deputy Conservator of Forest and tree officer. The approved projects include the redevelopment of the Yeshwantpur railway station, a road-widening effort by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL), and a metro project in the Kempapura area.

The proposal to revamp the Yeshwantpur railway station, submitted by the South Western Railway, received only one objection during the public notice period. The lone complaint pertained to the loss of green cover in the city and proposed alternative plans that would not involve cutting down trees. The railways, however, argued that the current amenities at the station are inadequate to meet the future needs of Bengaluru. According to The Hindu, the tree officer ordered the railway company to preserve 79 trees and relocate 33, with the remaining 141 trees set to be removed.

The KRDCL's project, which aims to upgrade a 5-km stretch of road between Gunjur and Belathur, also received one objection. The agency intends to widen the road and create a signal-free corridor, stating that the current stretch is congested and falls within BBMP limits. The tree officer ordered the agency to keep 163 trees and relocate 82, with the remaining 480 trees to be cut down for the project, The Hindu reported.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation also obtained permission for cutting down trees for building an elevated metro line and station between Dooravaninagar and Kempapura Cross. The ORR-Airport line project received 97 objections and suggestions during the public notice period. The tree officer decided to retain 14 trees and relocate 43 while the remaining 203 trees will be removed.