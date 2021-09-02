BBMP aims to axe 67 trees in Koramangala for flyover, residents oppose move

Residents allege that the initial proposal discussed with them was to just trim the branches, and that the trees were marked for cutting without public consultation.

news Environment

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) move to axe 67 healthy trees near Koramangala for the construction of the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadhana flyover has drawn flak from a section of citizens and residents. The order to cut the trees was issued by the BBMP on August 13. According to the order, the decision was taken after 96 trees were assessed. It further stated that 17 trees will be translocated, while 12 will be retained on site. According to Sunil Achar, the secretary of the Koramangala Sixth Block Residents Welfare Association, the initial plan that was put forward to the residents by the BBMP was to only trim the branches of the trees. He alleged that later, without any consultation with the public, the BBMP decided to go ahead and axe the trees.

“Initially, when the BBMP decided to build the flyover, they had a discussion with the residents and said that the branches of the trees will be trimmed for the project. Suddenly, one day, we found several trees marked and so an activist had sought an RTI (Right to Information) reply. We then came to know that the BBMP planned to remove the trees,” said Sunil. In a letter by the BBMP’s Projects Division to the Forest Department on May 5, 2020, the civic body had requested permission to remove 38 trees. However, in the order issued on August 13 this year, the number had increased to 67.

Residents expressed dissatisfaction about the decision and said that this would destroy the only large green stretch in the area. Speaking to TNM, Avanthi Rao, an activist and a resident of Koramangala said, “The entire stretch where the flyover is coming up has really old and good trees. This is the only such place in Koramangala. The trees provide a very nice canopy. The stretch having these trees provides a good breathing space for the area. If all the trees are felled, the only thing we see everywhere is concrete, and no greenery.”

TNM has tried to reach the concerned official to verify if a request was placed to remove additional trees after the initial request to remove 38 trees and whether a public consultation was held on the same. The story will be updated once a response is received.