BBMP advisory to RWAs says encourage vaccination among residents, employees

BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta also said that teams will be deployed across Bengaluru to conduct coronavirus tests on those who arrive in the city.

news Coronavirus

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a new set of advisories on June 14, Monday as Bengaluru began to slowly open up after being under lockdown since April 27. These directives were aimed at Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), industries, and cab and rickshaw drivers, who were asked to follow safety norms in order to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The BBMP in its advisories emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. RWAs have been asked to encourage vaccination among residents and ensure that domestic workers and security personnel get inoculated as well. Taxi and rickshaw service providers have also been told to fully vaccinate themselves before resuming services.

RWAs are to also identify those in their area who have recently returned to Bengaluru, and ask them to get tested for the coronavirus. RWAs have also been instructed to discourage children from playing in large groups and to not give permission to organise any mass gatherings like birthday parties.

With industries being permitted to function with limited capacity, employers have been directed to ensure that only 50% of the workforce is present on the premises. In garment factories, the number of people allowed on-site is 30%. Industry owners have also been asked to make sure their employees get vaccinated.

BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta also said that teams will be deployed across Bengaluru to conduct COVID-19 tests on those who arrive in the city. The BBMP will deploy testing personnel at entry points to the city, industrial areas, migrant population settlements, construction sites, airports, railway stations and bus stands.

Meanwhile, a Deccan Herald report stated that the BBMP has instructed retail shop owners not to announce sale offers, as it may lead to crowding at the stores.

According to the state health bulletin, Karnataka reported 6,835 new cases of COVID-19 and Bengaluru reported 1,470 cases on Monday.

Read: BBMP tells students in hostels, PGs to leave Bengaluru if holidays are declared