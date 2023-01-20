BBC responds to criticism of Modi documentary, says it was ‘rigorously researched’

BBC’s response to the criticism of a documentary on PM Modi was issued a day after MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called it a “propaganda piece.”

Reacting to criticism by the Indian government that called the documentary India: The Modi Question a propaganda piece, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has issued a statement saying the documentary was “rigorously researched”. The BBC statement adds that a “wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we have featured a range of opinions, including responses from people in the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party].” The two-part documentary explores the 2002 Gujarat riots and Narendra Modi’s relationship with minorities.

“The documentary series examines the tensions between India's Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores the politics of Mr Modi in relation to those tensions,” the statement said. It further mentioned that the documentary makers offered the Indian government “a right to reply to the matters raised in the series – it [the Indian government] declined to respond.”

BBC’s statement comes a day after India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the documentary is a “propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative.” Stating that the documentary will not be aired in India, Arindam said, “The bias, a lack of objectivity and frankly a continuing colonial mindset is visible. If anything, this film is a reflection on the agency or individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise, the agenda behind it and we do not wish to dignify such efforts.”

The documentary alleges that during the 2002 riots, the police were asked to not take action. Referring to an internal UK government report that was classified so far, the documentary says that Narendra Modi has been “directly responsible”. This information is based on a British inquiry team’s report.

The documentary was also discussed in the UK Parliament where Imran Hussain, a member of Parliament asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if the foreign office knew the full extent of Narendra Modi’s involvement in the Gujarat massacre “that paved the way for the persecution of Muslims and other minorities in India today.”

Responding to the question, Rishi Sunak said, “The UK government’s position on this has been clear and hasn't changed. Of course we don't tolerate persecution, whether it is anywhere. But I am not sure I agree at all with the characterisation that the honourable gentleman has put forward."